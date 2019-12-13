Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Ava’s Teases Cause Chaos In The Week Ahead

Ava Jerome is back to her iconically fierce self and she has a plan to handle the battle over Helena Cassadine’s portrait. General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 16 tease that this battle will get quite intense.

As viewers saw during Friday’s show, Ava had Trina Robinson take a photo of her with the portrait of Helena. From there, Ava wasted no time in sending the photo via text to several of the interested parties.

Now Ava has Valentin Cassadine, Jasper Jax, and Laura Spencer Collins all preparing to battle over the portrait at a gallery auction. She quipped that this item is the kind of thing that people kill for, which certainly sounds ominous. General Hospital fans cannot help but wonder if someone is about to get knocked off as this plays out.

According to the new print edition of Soap Opera Digest, Ava won’t have to do anything more to entice interested parties. Valentin will show up and expect to easily win the auction for this portrait. The latest spoilers for General Hospital indicate that he will be a little surprised to learn that Jax and Laura are both equally determined to get that painting.

According to these spoilers, Laura and Valentin will go head-to-head in a bidding war over the portrait to start out the auction. In fact, the former is seemingly willing to go as high as $500,000 for the painting. She will then pull into the lead right as the event is about to close.

Laura and Curtis aren't done teaming up yet. Will their latest investigation get them any closer to finding the missing codicil?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @GenieFrancis pic.twitter.com/GJ5AXFMkUY — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 13, 2019

Jax will be involved in the bidding early on, and the sneak peek for Monday reveals that Nikolas Cassadine will be hiding around the corner. Nina will end up pulling Jax away as things heat up and at this point, it sounds as if Nikolas will manage to keep his presence hidden.

Does Valentin pull this one out? General Hospital spoilers tease that he will be feeling triumphant at the auction. In fact, viewers will even see him give fans a moment that will channel actor Jack Nicholson in some kind of entertaining way.

Loading...

It appears that Valentin might win the auction, but he also gets a phone call about someone being in trouble and that throws off this intense event.

“It all starts to unravel at that moment,” actor James Patrick Stuart teases.

According to SheKnows Soaps, there will be plenty of mixed reactions as this event finishes. Is this finally the end of the search for Mikkos’ codicil?

General Hospital spoilers hint that Jax, Nina, Valentin, and Ava will all remain involved in this over the next few episodes. It sounds as if the week of December 16 will be jam-packed with Cassadine drama, and people can’t wait to watch.