‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Sparks Dating Rumors With Adan, A Man She Met In Costa Rica

Leah Messer’s sister came back from their vacation to Costa Rica carrying another baby, but it turns out the Teen Mom 2 star may have made her own connection during the stay.

The MTV reality star opened up about a connection she made with a man named Adan during one of her recent trips to Costa Rica, spilling the details during the second part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion this week. Leah had vacationed in Costa Rica this summer along with sister Victoria. During that time, Victoria met a man named Royer and sparked an immediate relationship. Victoria later shared that she got pregnant during the trip and has since been back to visit Royer.

As OK! Magazine reported, Victoria took part in the televised special this week, with Royer joining via Skype to talk with Dr. Drew and Nessa. Royer wasn’t alone, with his pal Adan joining in to talk about his own relationship with Leah.

Adan said he met Leah when she and Victoria traveled to Costa Rica to see Royer after Victoria had found out she was pregnant. While Adan had plenty of good things to say about Leah, he stressed that the two were just “good friends.”

Leah has already said the same. As The Inquisitr reported, she opened up about her relationship with Adan during a recent episode of Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos. Leah appeared to be proactive against the budding rumors, stressing that there was nothing serious going on with Adan and that she isn’t in a place where she wants to be “committed to a relationship.”

“I did meet a really great guy in Costa Rica [but] I am not pregnant!” Leah said. “I met this guy and we had a really great connection.”

Still, that has done little to stop the Teen Mom 2 star from being churned along through the rumor mill. A number of celebrity news and gossip outlets have seized on Adan’s appearance, speculating that there was a budding romantic relationship between the two. Leah’s love life has been a hot topic since she split with boyfriend Jason Jordan earlier this year, a split that was featured prominently on the show.

Leah’s relationship with Adan will likely have more chances to grow in the coming months. Victoria has said she shares a strong connection with Royer and has already made a number of trips to see him during her pregnancy. Their baby is due next year.