Donald Trump’s Impeachment Is ‘By Far The Most Serious,’ Says Zoe Lofgren

California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren recently penned an op-ed for Newsweek that addresses the controversial impeachment probe into Donald Trump. Lofgren, who is the only member of Congress who has been a member of the Judiciary Committee for all of the country’s three impeachment proceedings, believes that the inquiry into the current president is “by far the most serious.”

Lofgren highlighted that former president Richard Nixon abused his office to “improperly influence the election” and used the CIA and FBI to cover up such abuse. The 71-year-old politician noted that Trump has “similarly abused his power” to tip the elections in his favor — the difference being that Nixon resigned over his actions, while Trump shows no signs of doing so.

“George Washington would likely be astonished by that behavior, since he forewarned us ‘against the insidious wiles of foreign influence.'”

Lofgren also noted former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. As it did not involve any election meddling or election interference, Lofgren says she did not believe it warranted impeachment.

“He abused the trust of his wife; he didn’t abuse his presidential power,” she wrote.

While Lofgren claims to have tried to convince her Republican colleagues at the time to vote against impeachment, suggesting it would “damage the American people’s faith” in U.S. democracy, Clinton was ultimately impeached in the House and later acquitted in the Senate. Regardless, Lofgren believes that Clinton’s impeachment paved the way for “antics” and “untruths,” as well as “emboldened” future presidents to wield “unchecked power” to bypass the Constitution.

“It’s important to remember: Impeachment is not about punishing the president; it is about protecting the American people from constitutional violations so extreme they threaten the country’s future.”

This is a serious moment for our country. My full remarks from this evening’s @HouseJudiciary markup of articles of impeachment against Donald Trump ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FspeTa4qsq — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) December 12, 2019

Lofgren noted the accusations against Trump, including that he leveraged millions in military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival, Joe Biden. She believes the real estate mogul is the first president in history to refuse to comply with the powers of Congress.

“His obstruction of Congress is unprecedented—and claims of absolute immunity or the assertion of complete privilege go against our Constitution,” she wrote.

Per NBC News, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against Trump Friday: abuse of presidential power and obstruction of Congress. The votes came after a long 14-hour session of debate on the articles and amendments proposed by Republicans. The next part of the process is a Senate trial, which is expected to take place in early January. Given that the Senate is under Republican control — meaning a two-thirds vote is required — Trump is not expected to be convicted.