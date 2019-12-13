Prince Charles’ Actress Friend Attacks Meghan Markle, Says She Should Stick To The Job Of ‘Harry’s Wife’

'Please, she’s obviously not a great actress,' Stefanie Powers said.

Stefanie Powers, who starred in the 1980s television hit Hart to Hart, and who also happens to be a good friend of Prince Charles, has some thoughts about Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family. The actress told the Daily Beast in a brutal interview that she thinks Markle is trying to use her role as a royal as a means of making herself more famous. Powers says that the Duchess of Sussex should stick to her job of being Prince Harry’s wife.

Powers says that Markle “wants to be a star, which, I’m sorry, is not what she is supposed to be doing. She has made it into Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, or like ‘The Adventures of Meghan in the Palace.'”

“It’s her job to be Harry’s wife, not change the royal dynamic,” she said.

It’s not just what Powers perceives to be Markle’s attempts to chase the limelight, but the actress also says that Markle can’t act and shouldn’t try to be a star.

“Meghan’s role is not about being a star. Those headlines saying she was Hollywood royalty marrying British royalty… She had a role in a TV show. Please, she’s obviously not a great actress. She’s not gotten into the role she has taken on,” she said.

She added that, in contrast, Kate Middleton is “impeccable” and never misbehaves in a way that would harm the family name.

When the interviewer suggested to Powers that perhaps both Harry and Markle might want to change the royal dynamic, the 77-year-old actress said that if that’s the case, Harry should step away from his role in the royal family as well.

As for the rest of the royal family, Powers says that Britain is an amazing place because of the royal family and when one of them acts out, it harms the entire country. She said that both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry have been making fools of themselves.

Her friend, Prince Charles, on the other hand, appears to be doing the job well by her standards. She said that he deserves more credit than he gets for his interest in architecture and the environment. She added that she believes he would make a good king, though she wasn’t certain that he even wants the job.

Markle has taken repeated attacks from the media and sources apparently close to the family who say that the American actress doesn’t fit the role of a member of the royal family. Both she and husband Harry have taken criticism for trying to change their positions as leaders of the country.