WWE Rumors: ‘SmackDown’ Superstar Reportedly Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Of Cheating On Her

Before rumors began swirling regarding a possible relationship with soon-to-be-inducted WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista, Dana Brooke dated Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter for several months. Now, it appears that the Friday Night SmackDown star is accusing her now-ex-boyfriend of being unfaithful, as suggested by her recent social media activity.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Brooke took to Twitter on Thursday to invite her followers to “play a game,” asking them who they think she sees as the biggest liar and narcissist in her life. While she ultimately deleted this post, the publication shared multiple tweets from fans who all guessed Kanter’s name, with Brooke replying in the affirmative.

Further commenting on Brooke’s Twitter activity, WrestlingNews.co noted that the reasons behind her recent breakup with Kanter weren’t clear at first. The outlet added that based on the SmackDown superstar’s Thursday tweets, it now appears that her ex’s alleged cheating might have been the main factor behind the split.

Prior to their breakup, Brooke was open about how Kanter turned out to be a blessing for her, especially after the sudden death of her previous boyfriend, professional bodybuilder Dallas McCarver, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 26. As quoted by Sportskeeda, Brooke talked about her relationship with Kanter in March of this year, as she appeared on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast and thanked the NBA star for coming along during a particularly dark time in her life.

“Enes let me cry,” she revealed. “Enes held my hand. Enes would talk to me on the phone and he got me through some of the hardest times. In wrestling, I would go to work on Monday not being used. I would call him crying like, ‘Why am I wrestling anymore? I don’t even know why I’m doing this.'”

Brooke stressed that Kanter was instrumental in motivating her during those trying times, which were also notable for her frustration at not being regularly used on WWE television.

Although Brooke’s replies to her followers regarding Kanter’s purported behavior have yet to be deleted as of this writing, Ringside News separately reported on Thursday that the 31-year-old wrestler seemed to deny making the allegations in a subsequent tweet. In this post, Brooke sarcastically remarked that she loves fake news, adding that she doesn’t like it when people “put words in [her] mouth.” She did not, however, elaborate on who or what she was referring to in the tweet.