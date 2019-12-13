WWE Rumors: Huge Plans For 2020 ‘Royal Rumble’ Match Revealed

The WWE Royal Rumble tends to primarily consist of superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, but this year’s match might also feature more competitors from NXT.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that the plan is to include 30 superstars as usual, with 10 representatives from each brand competing in WWE’s signature battle royal.

According to Alvarez, the emergence of All Elite Wrestling could have been a deciding factor in WWE’s decision to feature the black-and-gold brand more prominently at the show. NXT competes against the company’s weekly Dynamite show every Wednesday, and WWE is keen to bring more eyes to its onetime developmental brand to defeat AEW in the ratings war.

While Alvarez doesn’t believe that an NXT superstar will win the match, he did speculate about what could happen if someone did.

At the moment, the winner of the Royal Rumble match competes for a World Championship at WrestleMania, but NXT has its own exclusive pay-per-views and hasn’t been represented at the flagship event before. However, that could all change if an NXT superstar wins the big match in January.

“I can’t imagine the Royal Rumble being won by an NXT star to challenge at a Takeover, I mean you could do that if you wanted to but I would expect that a Raw and SmackDown wrestler would win so then you’d have the championship match at WrestleMania, but, you could also have the NXT individual challenge for the NXT title at WrestleMania because they’re not doing the TakeOver events on PPV weekends anymore. So it doesn’t look like there is going to be a TakeOver at WrestleMania weekend.”

NXT has already experienced success at a major main roster pay-per-view. At last month’s Survivor Series, the brand came out on top for the night, and the subsequent episode of its weekly show beat Dynamite in the ratings.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view also gives WWE another opportunity to feature NXT stars on the main roster. Despite the brand exclusivity, the build-up to the event sometimes presents opportunities for mini-invasion angles, as superstars try to gain an upper hand prior to the match.

The inclusion of NXT superstars will certainly make the match more exciting and even across the board. Furthermore, more of the brand’s stars taking part in the Royal Rumble main event will further establish it as being on the same level as Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.