Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Doesn’t Want Her Kids ‘To Be Degenerates’ By Joining A ‘Jersey Shore’ Spinoff

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke with TMZ on Thursday morning about the potential of doing a Jersey Shore spinoff, or even allowing her children to join one eventually.

Snooki was swift in shutting down the reporter.

“I don’t want my kids to be degenerates like me,” she said.

This news comes on the heels of Snooki’s announcement that she is done with Jersey Shore and has no plans to return for a potential fourth season of the popular reality series. The Inquisitr previously reported that the reality star admitted she wouldn’t be returning to the show on her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey.

During Snooki’s time on Jersey Shore — both on the original series and Family Vacation — she often got drunk and disorderly with her friends and co-stars on a semi-regular basis. She was even arrested for being publicly intoxicated and causing a disturbance during the show’s third season.

While Jersey Shore: Family Vacation features a much older and more mature cast, they still regularly get involved in drama and debauchery. Snooki has tried to distance herself from the darker aspects of the series for some time now. She has also been vocal on the show about missing her three children and her husband, Jionni, whom she married in 2014.

TMZ claims the star also told a photographer that she wants to move forward in her life. It sounds like she’s hoping for her kids to follow a better path than she did when she was younger.

Some of Snooki’s numerous fans were upset to learn that she doesn’t plan to return to the Jersey Shore franchise.

“Well this is kind of sad. I don’t ever want @snooki off my tv!” exclaimed one Twitter user.

“If y’all don’t leave this woman alone. God forbid she doesn’t want to be exploited on camera anymore,” said another fan.

Loading...

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

As for Snooki’s castmates, The Inquisitr reported that her co-stars and the production crew at Jersey Shore were unaware of the star’s plans to exit the series. Her announcement blindsided many of them, and according to an insider at People, some of her roommates disagreed with her opinions about the show.

Speaking of Snooki’s co-stars, in the aforementioned TMZ video, Snooki was asked about her close friend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Ronnie is currently in the midst of highly publicized legal troubles involving his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley.

“I love Ronnie, he’s my brother. That’s all I’m going to say,” Snookie told the TMZ reporter.