Anthony Scaramucci Calls Donald Trump ‘A Bully And A Punk’ For Mocking Greta Thunberg

'No normal person would find this sort of behavior tolerable,' Scaramucci wrote.

Anthony Scaramucci called President Trump a “bully and a punk” for his (Trump’s) remarks on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, in a tweet responding to another Twitter user’s criticism of Trump for the same thing.

This week, Time magazine bestowed its Person Of The Year honor on Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish girl who has gained the attention of the entire world for her advocacy regarding climate change. Trump, who steadfastly refuses to acknowledge climate change, repeatedly calling it a “hoax,” lashed out at the magazine, and the teenager, over the honor.

As TMZ reports, in a Thursday morning tweet, Trump accused the teenager, whose style can be considered confrontational, of having an”anger management problem,” and told her to “chill.”

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg, for her part, changed her Twitter bio to read, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

As the teenager and the POTUS continue to trade barbs with each other, Twitter users are noting the appropriateness of a 73-year-old man — the most powerful man in the world, no less — going after a teenager. An in particular, a teenager with Asperger’s Syndrome, which Thunberg has and which can cause difficulties in communication, perhaps resulting in Thunberg’s unapologetic and confrontational speaking style.

Twitter user Maggie Haberman noted that Asperger’s can be difficult in the most mundane of circumstances, to say nothing of how it must affect a person who is the target of the wrath of the POTUS.

Asperger’s is difficult for teenagers through under any circumstance. Being mocked by the president of the US – whose allies get very angry about what gets said about some children – is its own category https://t.co/uGxRdyRMA3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 12, 2019

Scaramucci, who briefly served in the Trump White House and who has since become a vocal critic of his former boss, responded to Haberman.

“A bully and a punk. No normal person would find this sort of behavior tolerable. Much less from a global leader.

@realDonaldTrump is a despicable person,” he wrote.

Though he’s vocally critical of Donald Trump at times, Scaramucci also gives credit where credit is due when it comes to the 45th president.

For example, in an exclusive interview last month with The Inquisitr, Scaramucci spoke at length about Trump’s ability to connect with blue-collar, average Americans, despite the fact that Trump himself is a wealthy New York real estate developer.

“I don’t know how to describe this to you, but for whatever reason, he has a grounding with these people. He is able to relate to them for whatever reason,” he said in the interview.