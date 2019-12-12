Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Extended

This week, Jenelle Evans was granted an extension on her restraining order against her estranged husband David Eason according to a report from Radar Online.

According to the report, Jenelle and David appeared in court in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday morning. The judge granted the extension and the two will reportedly be back in court early next year for the next hearing.

A Davidson County clerk told the site, “There has been a continuance until the 13th of January,” noting that the order has been extended until that date.

This is the second extension of the protective order which Jenelle sought against her estranged husband earlier this year. Last month, David traveled to Tennessee where Jenelle is currently living and where she filed for the order of protection. The two were in court at the end of November and the order was extended until the most recent court date. Now, the order has once again been extended until next month.

Jenelle Evans shocked her fans when she announced on October 31 that she had decided to leave David after two years of marriage. She made the announcement via her Instagram account with a lengthy post detailing her shocking decision.

“Like anyone else, I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes,” she explained in the Instagram post.

She then revealed that she had taken her kids and that they had all moved away from David and the home that they shared in North Carolina.

The former Teen Mom 2 star continued, “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids.”

Jenelle thanked everyone for their support and while she turned off commenting capabilities on the post, over 220,000 of her followers have “liked” it since she posted it at the end of October.

The mom-of-three has since moved to Tennessee and reportedly has no intentions of returning to North Carolina. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle was spotted at a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store with her mother, Barbara Evans, and her son Jace on Thanksgiving. Jenelle’s mother and son had traveled to Tennessee to spend the holiday with her, meeting up at a restaurant in Nashville.

The mom-of-three shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade before the network cut ties with her earlier this year. Now that she has left her David, some wonder if perhaps she will come back to the show, but there is no indication that will happen.