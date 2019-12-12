‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Steffy Eagerly Anticipate A Fashion Competition

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, December 13 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will hear some surprising news. Instead of moping about the turn of events, both these ladies will be ready for a challenge and will put their best game faces on, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) made a suggestion to his father on a previous episode of B&B. When Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) told Thomas that they could not back both Hope For The Future and the Intimates line, Thomas suggested that they have a fashion showdown. He felt that Hope’s line deserved recognition and that his father should not just blindly support Steffy’s line, as reported by The Inquisitr. The dressmaker said that he would think about Thomas’ suggestion.

The soap opera spoilers tease that it seems as if Ridge will agree to Thomas’ idea. Intimates will face off against Hope For The Future in an epic fashion show. Hope may be very excited that her range may finally have the chance to redeem itself after losing out to Steffy last year. In the meantime, Steffy, who is the co-CEO of Forrester Creations, may also look forward to some healthy competition.

This year, Steffy has put in a lot of work on her line. She appointed Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) as the head designer of Intimates and she put in the hours to make her line a success. She also knows that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has taken a lot of time off work this year. Therefore, Hope will need to put in a lot of effort before the competition if she wants any chance of winning.

Interestingly, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that both women will be eager to compete. It seems as if they are both wanting something to focus on and to prove their worth to the company. They will pull out all the stops as they go head-to-head on the runway.

However, while they may begin preparing for the competition in good spirits, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that it won’t always be this way. Soon, their personal feelings and hidden agendas will also come into play.

Hope feels that she needs to step up her game so that management will take her line seriously. On the other hand, Steffy may feel that she needs to win against her old rival. Hope has already taken so much from her and she doesn’t want her to also win at work.