Megan Thee Stallion Poses With Plaques In Skintight Eye-Catching Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion has had an incredible year and has been rewarded with multiple plaques to honor her success.

The “Cocky AF” hitmaker took to Instagram to share content of herself posing with her framed plaques and wore an eye-catching outfit. Megan paired a sultry skintight long-sleeved T-shirt that had an exotic flower and palm tree design all over. She paired the ensemble with leggings that had leopard-print for the top half and daisy flowers for the bottom half. She wrapped a black belt around her waist and accessorized herself with small studded earrings, a chain, a watch, and multiple bracelets. Stallion wore long acrylic nails and sported her dark locks down and wavy. The “Hot Girl Summer” songstress owned a pair of black heels and a bold red lip.

In the first photo, Megan smiled directly at the camera lens and placed one plaque in between her legs while showing off the other two behind her. In the second, she stood up and served a fierce expression.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 300,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to have made an impact on her 7.3 million followers.

“The pretty face, the body, the outfit, the platinum plaque. You killing the game baby,” one user wrote adding multiple flame emoji.

“You owned the summer. It’s only up from here. Keep grinding sis,” another shared.

“This outfit giving Peggy Bundy vibes and I live,” a third fan remarked.

“Ahhhh real hot girl sh*t. Proud of you! You look so beautiful, Meg!” a fourth follower commented.

In a separate Instagram upload, Stallion shared a video of herself looking very happy. She explained that her single “Cash Sh*t” featuring Da Baby had gone platinum and that her single with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer” had been given a gold plaque but is close to platinum certification. “Big Ole Freak” was also awarded a gold plaque.

According to Music Chart Archive, Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer” remains her highest-charting single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 11. Billboard reported that the single became her first No. 1 on the Rhythmic Songs airplay chart.

To date, Stallion has had three other entries on the Billboard Hot 100 — “Cash Sh*t,” “Big Ole Freak,” and “All Dat” with Moneybagg Yo.

Her debut mixtape, Fever, peaked at No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and won her an award for Best Mixtape at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. She thanked her fans — who she refers to as “hotties” — for their constant support.