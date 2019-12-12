Donald Trump ‘Furious’ At Fox News For Having Some Critical Coverage Of Him During Impeachment, Report Says

Donald Trump is “furious” that Fox News has included some coverage that is critical of him during the impeachment hearings, a new report claims.

A report from Vanity Fair claims that Trump has decided an “all-out brawl” strategy in response to the fast-moving impeachment process, launching frequent attacks against critics and witnesses alike. A former White House official told the outlet that the president believes this is working and that Democrats are “blowing it,” but is apparently angry that he seems to have lost the full and unconditional backing of his favorite news outlet.

The source claimed that Trump was angry to see Fox News carrying live coverage of the impeachment hearings, which included some commentary that criticized his alleged role in pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

“He’s pissed. He thinks Fox screwed him,” the source said.

While Fox News generally offers favorable coverage, especially among its pundits, some of those on the news side have offered more critical views of the president’s behavior. Andrew Napolitano, the network’s legal analyst, said recently that the evidence of Trump’s impeachable behavior is “overwhelming.” In an interview with Nick Gillespie of Reason prior to Democrats announcing their intention to move forward with two articles of impeachment, Napolitano said he believes the hearings turned up three or four potential articles.

He also said that Trump hadn’t seemed to put up a defense for himself as the behavior appeared indefensible.

“He hasn’t presented a defense and I don’t know if he plans to,” Napolitano said. “The evidence of his impeachable behavior at this point, in my view, is overwhelming.”

As The Inquisitr reported, veteran reporter Chris Wallace has also been more critical of the president. Wallace pushed back against former special counsel Ken Starr on Monday, saying that Trump’s impeachment is much broader than the one pursued against former President Bill Clinton using evidence gathered by Starr.

“I’m not talking about whether or not this story is true or not. But the allegation that President Trump conditioned support for a key foreign policy ally on political benefit to him strikes me as not narrow but far broader than the Clinton impeachment and the effort that was made by you and Republicans then to impeach him,” Wallace said to Starr.

Trump has been more public regarding his concerns with Fox News in recent months, taking to Twitter to vent about what he sees as critical coverage or air time given to pundits who oppose him.