Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy Blows Up His Life

Bombshell The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy is on the verge of completely blowing up his life. Everything he’s struggled to gain this whole year will be smashed to bits because he is tired of walking the straight and narrow.

Everybody knows that Billy (Jason Thompson) is a gambling addict. Part of the fun he had when he and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) were together is that she encouraged him to embrace that side of himself. However, everybody else in his life realizes that his gambling problem has the potential to destroy his relationships and everything else he cares about. Last fall, Billy’s family gathered and staged an intervention for him, which ended in him sleeping with Summer (Hunter King) for revenge, and then leaving for rehab.

Since returning from rehab, Billy has had his share of struggles, especially with his recent split personality, but he’s made significant strides in settling down. He and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had a commitment ceremony, and they’ve been enjoying their family life despite their other worries. However, he recently admitted when he met up with Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) that he feels like he just plays a role in his life, and he’s never who he truly is. Instead of addressing those issues, though, Billy continues to hide the truth from everyone.

Y&R head writer Josh Griffith recently spoke with Soap Opera Digest about the shocking storyline, and he gave some insight into where Billy is coming from.

“Billy has not told Victoria about his friendship with Amanda because it will lead to a bigger conversation about his struggles that he’s not ready to have with her. While his relationship with Amanda is platonic, Billy feels guilty for sharing this connection with someone who isn’t Victoria,” Griffith mentioned.

The weird thing is Victoria probably wouldn’t mind Billy having a friend, but with him keeping Amanda a secret, Victoria will certainly not appreciate it when the truth comes out. Plus, Victoria won’t like that Billy isn’t open and honest with her about his feelings. The gambling situation will also send Victoria running for the hills. She knows what it does to Billy, and Victoria did not sign up for yet another stint of supporting him as he spirals out of control.

“Gambling brings a level of excitement to Billy’s life that he’s desperately looking for,” said Griffith. “He’s tired of pretending this component of his psyche should be shunned.”

It looks like Billy isn’t willing to even try to stay away from the lure of the card games. He is at loose ends without a job at Jabot, and at this point, it looks highly likely that his focus on gambling will cause his life to blow up yet again. The question is when it’s all said and done, and the dust clears, who will be there to help him pick up the pieces?