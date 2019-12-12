‘Vikings’ Season 6: Bjorn Ironside Plans An Attack To Free King Harald But It All Goes Horribly Wrong

Olaf the Stout has the upper hand against King Bjorn Ironside in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “Ghosts, Gods and Running Dogs”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 6 premiere of History Channel’s Vikings saw Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) deliberate on whether or not he should help King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen). As the Daily Express points out, Harald had been captured by Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff) and now, his kingdom is under Olaf’s control. While Bjorn struggled with his decision, by the end of the premiere, he had decided that he would help Harald.

Episode 3 then saw Bjorn as he readied for his trip to Harald’s kingdom. Along the way, he spoke to two Vikings who were reporting back on Harald’s welfare and a plan of attack was made.

This attack saw Bjorn and his army sneaking into Harald’s kingdom at night and using the port as their means of access. Swimming through the water, Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) commented that there was something in the water only moments before Olaf’s army ignited a fiery ring around Bjorn’s group.

The latest episode of Vikings closed with Bjorn’s group trapped within the ring of fire. This has put him in a very precarious position as he struggles to work out a way to escape Olaf’s clutches when the historical drama series returns next week.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

Alongside the army’s captivity is the implication that Olaf somehow knew of Bjorn’s secretive attack and viewers are trying to work out who informed on the king of Kattegat. There are two camps of thought regarding this. Some fans believe that the two informants are the ones who have been playing both sides. By telling Bjorn about Harald, they opened up a discussion with him, as he went on to reveal his plan of attack with them. It is possible that these men then returned to Olaf and revealed what Bjorn was going to do so that Olaf could counterattack.

The other theory sees Kjetill as the snitch. Already, in the Season 6 premiere of Vikings, Kjetill has been seen to be withholding information, and some fans suspect that he could be working for Olaf the Stout. Of course, until Vikings returns next week, viewers will have to continue to speculate on how Bjorn got trapped by Olaf.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, December 18, at 10 p.m.