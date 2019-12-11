NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Could Jump To The Dolphins In 2020, Patriots Insider Says

Tom Brady could do the unthinkable next season, one New England Patriots insider believes — jump ship for an in-division rival.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston told Rich Eisen this week that the future Hall of Famer could be ready to leave the only team he has ever played for, and that the Miami Dolphins seem to be one of the most logical landing spots. On his Patriots Talk Podcast, Curran said there is some strong evidence that Brady is planning an exit from New England after the season is over.

Curran noted that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is a friend to Brady and a fellow University of Michigan alum, and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was a longtime Patriots coach. Jumping to the Dolphins would also give Brady the chance to prove that he can win away from the Patriots, one of the few remaining arguments against Brady, he added.

“What would be ideal? Honestly, Rich — knowing who he is, since he’s been in the public consciousness for 20 years and more? He wants to be able to prove something to somebody who thought that he couldn’t do something. That he was unable to continue at a level. And that’s why I keep coming back to the Miami Dolphins as a possibility,” said Curran.

As The Inquisitr reported, there has been plenty of speculation that Brady will be done with the Patriots after this season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that both Brady and his longtime trainer have put their Boston-area homes up for sale, and that Brady’s contract is set to void after this season.

Brady himself has been noncommittal about returning to the Patriots, refusing to say with certainty that he would be back in 2020.

“For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day-by-day and I am enjoying what I have,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.”

It is not clear where Tom Brady would fit into the Dolphins’ rebuilding plans, however. The team has been shedding big contracts to build salary cap space and acquire draft picks, part of what appears to be a careful plan to grow back into contention in the coming years. Brady would likely still garner a big salary, and his window for playing may not match up with when the Dolphins are ready to contend.