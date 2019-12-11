House Democrat Suggests Donald Trump Could Be Impeached Again If He Wins Second Term

Congresswoman Karen Bass pointed to the possibility of new information surfacing in the future that could bring forth another impeachment inquiry.

House Democrats are wrapping up the final phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and preparing to formally vote on the two articles of impeachment they drafted and announced on Tuesday. Now, at least one Democratic lawmaker believes that if the president wins re-election in 2020, he could face the process all over again.

According to The Hill, Rep. Karen Bass suggested that it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the president could face another impeachment inquiry if he wins a second term, especially, she says, if Democrats are able to maintain control of the House and also take control of the U.S. Senate.

“It might not be the same articles of impeachment, because the odds are we would have a ton more information. And then the odds of that, sadly enough, is that, you know, he probably has other examples of criminal behavior,” Bass said during an interview with TMZ posted to Twitter.

Bass doubled down on her thoughts that the president could be in for more legal troubles in the future, citing the possibility of more harmful information surfacing in the future and the many ongoing court cases concerning the Trump administration.

“Even though we are impeaching him now, there’s still a number of court cases, there’s a ton of information that could come forward,” Bass said. “For example, we could get his bank records and find out that he’s owned a hundred percent by the Russians.”

In no uncertain terms, Bass made clear in the video that she believes Trump committed a crime, obstructed Congress, and has abused his power, echoing charges in the two articles of impeachment announced by House Democrats on Tuesday which accuse him of the same.

The California Democrat also pointed out that while Trump could face impeachment again, she’s more confident that a Democrat will win the White House in 2020 instead.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Bass’ prediction comes at the same time a new poll revealed that a majority of Americans are not in favor of impeaching the president, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The Quinnipiac University survey, which was conducted during the same time as the House Judiciary Committee portion of the impeachment investigation, indicated that 51 percent of Americans were against such an action, marking the first change in favor of the president in mass public opinion in months.

The results could correlate to another question asked in the poll regarding America’s economy. Respondents gave Trump his highest rating for what he’s done with the American economy since 2017, when the question was first posed to respondents in the survey.