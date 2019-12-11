Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Stories Amid Jordyn Woods Polygraph Drama

Khloe Kardashian reacts to Jordyn Woods's lie detector test results.

Khloe Kardashian posted a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday morning, seemingly about Jordyn Woods’s lie detector test session on Red Table Talk. The 22-year-old model took a lie detector test to prove her innocence in the cheating scandal she was involved in with Khloe’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

On December 10, the results of the lie detector test were revealed. The 35-year-old reality star then seemingly shared her thoughts on the matter.

“Learn to discipline your emotions and handle yourself with grace in situations where people push you into being cruel. Take control over your emotions,” Khloe shared with her 101 million followers.

“Liars are always ready to take oaths.”

“Stop being so f*cking forgiving, people know exactly what the f*ck they’re doing.”

“Never trust your tongue when your heart is bitter and broken. Hush until you’re healed.”

Shortly after Khloe posted her cryptic messages, Jordyn posted a quote to her Instagram stories that seemed to be concerning the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s posts.

“I hope my ex is happy & healthy. Hope old friends who I outgrown are doing good. I hope everyone who has done me dirty has learned a lesson from it. Anybody I hurt, I apologize. Forgiveness is important. I’m ready for some serious blessings this year,” the model wrote.

Moreover, Khloe and Jordyn shared the same “final full moon of the decade” post.

On December 8, Khloe also posted a cryptic message on the social media site about Jordyn’s then-upcoming lie detector test session. The reality star’s post just came days after she shared a message that she had forgiven her then-boyfriend and Jordyn for the cheating scandal.

Loading...

As was reported by Bustle, Khloe addressed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians backlash in her Instagram account. As the reality star noticed a lot of commentary on last week’s episode, she seems frustrated that people try to create a commotion when there’s nothing to talk about.

Khloe claimed that she does not hold any negative feelings towards anyone, as to her, life is short to hold any hate or grudges. She mentioned that we are all just humans, trying to figure out life. Furthermore, Khloe said she does not think she is someone who can condemn anyone. She believes that the happenings in her life allows her to feel hurt and pain. In this regard, Khloe does not want to be carrying a hateful heart and is craving peace in her life. She claims that holding onto hate will just end up hurting her in the end.