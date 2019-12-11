A Majority Of Voters Are Against Impeaching And Removing Donald Trump

For the first time in months, a majority of voters don’t want to see Donald Trump impeached. According to the New York Post, a newly published Quinnipiac University poll shows that 51 percent of voters say they don’t want to see the president ousted from office.

Respondents were generally divided along party lines, with most of the people – 83 percent – who supported impeaching Trump saying that they identified as Democrats. On the other side, 95 percent of the people who don’t think the president should be removed saying that they identify as Republicans.

According to the poll, while a bare majority of 51 percent say they don’t want to see Trump removed from office, 45 percent support his removal. The Quinnipiac poll was conducted between December 4 through the 9th, which is when the House Judiciary Committee was holding its hearings to investigate Trump.

Strong economic numbers seem to factor into the positive rating, and voters gave Trump the highest score on handling the economy since February 2017, when the question was first asked.

This is the first time since the House announced that it was opening an impeachment inquiry into the president’s behavior in relation to Trump’s interaction with Ukraine that a majority of people haven’t supported the progressives’ investigation against the commander in chief. The news comes just prior to the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee announcing that it was filing articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Slightly more than half of all registered voters, 51 percent, think that President Trump should not be impeached and removed from office, while 45 percent say he should be impeached and removed. This compares to a November 26 poll in which 48 percent of voters said the president should not be impeached, while 45 percent said he should be,” the poll read.

“Today’s poll is the first time since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry that more than half of voters say that Trump should not be impeached.”

Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst, weighed in on the findings, saying that with the capitol in turmoil, “American voters signal they are slightly more inclined not to impeach than to impeach.”

The news comes at the same time as the same Quinnipiac University poll found that Joe Biden is trouncing Trump in a theoretical 2020 match-up by nine points. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Biden has led 34 of 36 polls, the most recent one showing him leading by 51-42 against Trump.

Loading...

The poll also found that Bernie Sanders leads Trump 51 to 43 percent, and Elizabeth Warren leads Trump 50 to 43 percent.

Trump has pushed back against the impeachment hearings, arguing that the investigation is an attempt by the Democrats to overturn the results of the 2016 election.