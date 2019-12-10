Tom Sandoval Believes Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, And Kristen Doute Will Make Up After ‘Pump Rules’ Feud

Ariana Madix also weighed in.

Tom Sandoval doesn’t believe that the current drama between the Witches of WeHo will last.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on December 9, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about Kristen Doute’s current estrangement from her longtime friends, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, and said that he has hopes for a future reconciliation between them and his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, agreed.

“I’ve seen over the years, over a fricking decade of this sort of happening, and it usually works itself out,” Sandoval explained why promoting his and Madix’s new cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails.

“I hope everything does with this time. I’m optimistic.”

According to Madix, she believes that within their friend group on Vanderpump Rules, relationships have been known to fall apart and come back together frequently. As she teased, she never really knows what to expect from her co-stars and their evolving friendships.

One of the biggest surprises between the group has been Sandoval and Madix’s friendship with Doute. As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, Sandoval and Madix were on the outs with Doute for years after they began dating shortly after Sandoval’s split from Doute. So, when it came to a future friendship between them, no one really felt that they would ever be on good terms.

While fans of Vanderpump Rules will have to wait and see what led to Doute’s estrangement from Schroeder and Maloney on Season 8, the tension between them became evident to social media users over the summer when Schroeder and Maloney were noticeably absent from one of Doute’s t-shirt events. Around the same time, Doute was absent as Schroeder celebrated her engagement to Beau Clark at the home of Lisa Vanderpump.

Four months after Schroeder and Clark’s engagement party, Schroeder confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that Doute has not been involved in any of the planning for her and Clark’s 2020 wedding in Rome, Italy.

“There are moments where I get sad and I’m like, ‘Maybe I should end this,’ but our situation is just so much more layered and deeper than that,” Schroeder said while attending BravoCon in November.

“So you know what? Sometimes you just need to break from someone.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder opened up about her feud with Doute during an interview on Q104 at the end of last month, explaining that it wasn’t just one thing that led to their falling out.