Joe Scarborough Says AG William Barr Should Be ‘Disbarred’ Following IG Report

During Tuesday’s episode of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough expressed his belief that Donald Trump‘s attorney general, William Barr, should be “disbarred” for allegedly lying under oath and disagreeing with some of the conclusions of Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz’s 476-page report that examined the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“Again, all of Donald Trump’s lies, all of his conspiracy theories laid bare,” Scarborough said, per Newsweek.

The former Republican Representative continued to take aim at Barr, suggesting that the attorney general will “do anything for Donald Trump” and calling him a “hack.”

“He’s already committed perjury before Congress. I’m surprised somebody hasn’t moved to disbar him, because he really should be disbarred.”

Scarborough is referring to Barr’s April testimony before the House Appropriations Committee, during which Barr said he was unaware of frustrations from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team regarding Barr’s handling of the Mueller report’s release. This claim was later revealed to contradict a March letter that was sent to Barr from Mueller, who expressed concerns about Barr’s summary of the investigation’s findings.

As for Horowitz’s report, he found “misconduct” among lower-level FBI officials as well as “clear abuse of the FISA process,” which was used to secure a warrant for the surveillance of Carter Page, a Trump campaign official. Although the report concluded that the FBI had reason to begin the probe — concerns over Russian interference — Barr appeared to disagree.

“The FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said after the release of the report.

Per The Washington Examiner, Scarborough went on the attack against Trump and Barr on Twitter following the release of the report. The former Republican claimed that the IG report “eviscerates” Trump and Barr’s theory that Christopher Steel’s dossier played a role in the opening of the FBI investigation into Trump’s campaign and accused Lindsey Graham of repeating Barr’s “lie.”

“The IG report proves Barr to be either a liar or a fool,” said Scarborough, who frequently criticizes Trump on his show.

Both Trump and Barr have pushed the theory that the “deep state” was spying on Trump’s campaign and believe the Russia investigation was a partisan affair. In addition, Barr has repeatedly defended Trump against obstruction of justice charges following the release of Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.