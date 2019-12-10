Gwen Stefani Stuns In Tiny Pink Hot Pants And Green Corset Top On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani's latest look had some fans convinced that she can look good in anything.

Gwen Stefani rocked an eye-catching ensemble on Monday night’s episode of The Voice that had some of her fans commenting on how she’s the only human being capable of pulling off such a look.

After her emotional night, Gwen took to Instagram to share a few photos of her stylish outfit. It included a bright green corseted top with a zipper in lieu of laces or hooks and eyes. Much of the front of the stiff garment was covered by two large black appliques. They were decorated with intricate embroidery and glittering black beading.

Gwen’s top also had a high swan neck collar and pale pink mutton sleeves with ruffles on the shoulders. The puffy sleeves matched the color of the tiny pair of pink hot pants that the 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman was rocking. Her extremely short bottoms were embellished with white ribbons and gold buttons. Gwen wore them over a pair of black fishnets, and she completed her ensemble with a pair of over-the-knee black suede boots. The “Hollaback Girl” singer accessorized her outfit with a pair of triangular silver earrings.

Gwen wore her sleek, platinum blond locks parted down the center and pushed back behind her ears. For her beauty look, she sported shimmery highlighter, pale pink lip gloss, and matching eye shadow. Her lashes looked lush and long, and she was also rocking perfect winged eyeliner.

Gwen suffered a slight makeup emergency after her only remaining team member, Rose Short, made her break down in tears with her powerful performance of “I Want to Know What Love Is.” In her Instagram stories, Gwen shared a video of her eye makeup getting a touch-up.

Gwen’s Instagram followers took to the comments section of the post above to sound off on the style star’s latest look. Many of them agreed that Gwen’s ability to pull off such over-the-top ensembles makes her one-of-a-kind.

“You are the only person on earth that can pull off these outfits,” read one response to her Instagram photos.

“On YOU, @gwenstefani could ROCK THAT outfit… that’s a LOT going on there!!!” another fan remarked.

“Gwen would look absolutely stunning…just wearing a potato sack. She can pull off any outfit honestly! She is a timeless beauty,” wrote a third admirer.

“Life size Barbie,” read a fourth comment.

Gwen was also compared to a superhero, a queen, and characters from the musical Wicked.

In celebration of “Man Crush Monday,” Gwen shared a second photo that was snapped during Monday night’s episode of The Voice. She was pictured posing with her boyfriend and fellow coach, Blake Shelton.

Gwen wasn’t the only coach on The Voice who rocked a look that wowed fans on Monday night. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers also had positive reactions to Kelly Clarkson’s blue leather mini dress. However, Kelly complained that her stunning outfit was making her sweat like crazy.