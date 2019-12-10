Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly Back Together

The reality star is reportedly keeping the relationship under wraps after a cheating scandal tore them apart.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly repaired their relationship and are back together after a cheating scandal that tore them apart. According to a source who spoke with Radar Online, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is keeping the relationship under wraps because she doesn’t want to face the public scrutiny that would come with the news, but Tristan apparently spends the night at Khloe’s house whenever he is in town.

“Khloe and Tristan are 100 percent back together,” an insider said.

The two split up earlier this year after it was reported that the NBA star cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, Tristan has sent the Good American founder pricey gifts and notes of apology. But, as The Inquisitr previously reported, most recently the pair has found some peace after Khloe publicly wrote that she had forgiven Tristan and Jordyn.

“I crave peace in my life. Me holding on to hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life,” she wrote.

Now, it seems as though the mother of one has not only found forgiveness made has room in her life for her baby daddy.

“He spends the night there frequently when he is in town,” the source said.

But apparently Khloe isn’t 100% open about the rekindled romance.

“It’s a secret because she knows how much everyone would judge her,” the source added.

It’s been a long road for Khloe, who initially forgave Tristan for allegedly cheating on her right before the time that she had their daughter True. But once allegations emerged that he had hooked up with Jordyn a short while later, she cut things off, leaving him behind in Cleveland and returning to her family in Los Angeles.

In September, Tristan was spotted dining out with Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban in New York City, sparking rumors that he was working his way back into the family’s good graces. The source confirmed that the family is upset with the way he treated Khloe, but that they like Tristan as a person. Now, she has told her family about the relationship, but is keeping things from the public for now.