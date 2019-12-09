Lisa Vanderpump ‘Hated’ Filming ‘RHOBH,’ Claims ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix opened up about Lisa Vanderpump's thoughts during a new interview.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix believe Lisa Vanderpump is in a great place after leaving her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While promoting their new book, Fancy AF Cocktails, the Vanderpump Rules couple chatted with Us Weekly magazine and claimed that when it came to filming past episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump simply “hated” appearing in front of the cameras with her former co-stars.

“She’s definitely been through a lot in the last year or so with lots of family members and also feeling probably like she maybe had friendships that also don’t exist anymore,” Madix told the magazine.

As fans of the Los Angeles-based series will recall, Vanderpump tragically lost her brother Mark Vanderpump to suicide last year just before she began filming the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Then, after announcing she was leaving the show, Vanderpump lost her mother.

Although Vanderpump went through a lot of hardships over the past year-and-a-half, Madix said she was quite open during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and really put herself out there while filming in ways that she hadn’t in years past.

Echoing his girlfriend’s sentiments, Sandoval said Vanderpump felt “much more present” after leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Lisa fricking hated filming Housewives. She f**king hated it,” Sandoval explained.

According to Sandoval, he could see that Vanderpump was stressed out as she filmed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because he could see it when he was speaking to her. In fact, at one point, Vanderpump said that being on the show was making her “miserable.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Vanderpump quit her role on the show in June after nine seasons following a number of episodes in which it was suggested that she had leaked a story about her co-star Dorit Kemsley allegedly abandoning her dog. At the time, Vanderpump told Us Weekly magazine that she made the decision to leave the show after a very difficult year.

“The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” she explained.

More recently, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump said that while Bravo TV has requested she return to the show in the future, she is not yet willing to go back down that road and is in a very different place in her life.