‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Brady Returning & EJ DiMera Could Be With Her

Days of Our Lives spoilers have confirmed that Alison Sweeney will be returning to Salem as her iconic character Sami Brady next year. However, could her husband EJ DiMera be coming with her?

According to a recent report by Daily Soap Dish, Sami will be back sometime next summer. Now that fans know EJ is alive, though, they’re hoping he’ll return home with her.

Sami was last seen on the soap in the fall of 2018 when she found out that her beloved EJ was alive. She rescued him from the Memphis warehouse where his sister Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) had been keeping him. However, a fire had burned him badly. A DNA test finally confirmed that he was EJ and Sami quickly whisked him away from Salem to get better treatment.

While fans know actor James Scott as the one true EJ DiMera, he did not reprise his role last fall for the character’s shocking return. Instead, actor Trey Baxter stepped into the role of Sami’s lost love.

EJ’s health is the main reason that Sami is gone from Salem. She had previously left after she believed EJ to be dead. However, now that he’s alive, his treatment is what’s holding her away from her family.

Since Sami is confirmed to return in the summer, either something shocking will have to happen to tear her away from EJ and her children, or she’ll be coming home with her husband in tow.

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Scott may consider doing a brief stint alongside Sweeney for the big return. However, they’re not holding their collective breath as Scott has shown no interest in making a return to the soap.

Currently, EJ’s father, Stefano DiMera, has seemingly stolen the body of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and recently made reference to wishing he could be by his son’s side as he continues to recover from everything he’s been through.

As fans know, Sami and EJ have had a rocky relationship. The pair first met when Stefano sent his son to Salem to seduce Sami and they’ve had a ton of ups and downs ever since. The couple share two children together, Johnny and Sidney, and hit super couple status after falling madly in love and getting married.

Divorces, kidnappings, custody battles, affairs, and even death couldn’t keep the couple apart as their love for one another simply wouldn’t fizzle out.

Days of Our Lives viewers can expect to see Sami back in Salem sometime in August, per Soap Opera Digest, but EJ’s whereabouts have yet to be confirmed.