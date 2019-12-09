Hoda Kotb’s Smile Is Infectious In Latest Instagram Share As She Wishes Her Pal Farewell

Hoda Kotb wished her pal a farewell in the best way possible over the weekend. While the mother of two is incredibly busy juggling two kids, a new fiance, and a job on The Today Show, she still takes time for friends as well. In the most recent photo that was shared on her popular Instagram page, the television personality sat at a farewell lunch and appeared to be having a great time. Kotb did not specifically mention where she and her friends were dining but it appeared to be at a restaurant in New York City that was decorated for the holidays.

In the caption of the image, the beauty wished her pal, Jason Eric, the best as he makes his way from the 16th floor at Rockefeller Center to the 30th floor where he will be working with E! News. Kotb wore a smile from ear to ear as she sat at a round table where she was surrounded by friends. The 55-year-old wore her long, dyed locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Around the table, the talk show host was surrounded by five other women as well as Jason, who sat front and center. Like Kotb, Jason also wore a huge smile on his face for the photo op and looked dressed to impress in a blue button down shirt and a black tie.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned her a decent amount of attention with over 2,000 likes and a handful of comments. While some fans took to the photo to let Kotb know that she looks amazing while countless others congratulated Jason on his new job. A few more had no words for the photo and simply commented using their choice of emoji.

“Congrats, @jacksonericon your new position!!,” one follower commented on the post.

“Congrats @jacksoneric! Love that group!,” a second Instagram user chimed in, adding a red heart emoji.

“Lots of luck,”another social media user wrote, adding a few thumbs up emoji to the end of their comment.

