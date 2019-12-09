Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly ‘Begged’ Scott Disick Not To Marry Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly does not support the idea of her ex, Scott Disick, 36, marrying his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 21. A source allegedly told Radar Online this week that Kourtney has been “begging” the Flip It Like Disick star not to pop the question.

“From day one Kourt’s been panicking about this relationship, saying it’ll end in tears and Sofia’s too spaced out and young to be marriage material — let alone a stepmom to her kids,” the source reportedly said.

The source added that Kourtney has “begged” Scott to “think twice” before asking Sofia to be his wife. However, the reality star has allegedly told his ex to “back off and stop being bitter.”

Kourtney’s actions have reportedly had her friends and family concerned about her true intentions with Scott.

“She swears this is for Scott’s best interests and not because she’s still in love with him, but nobody’s buying it,” the source said.

Kourtney’s objections to the couple’s potential marriage come just days after Scott and Sofia spent Thanksgiving in Miami without Kourtney and their kids, which she was reportedly okay with.

As fans know, Scott and Sofia have been together for over two years. They were first talked about in May 2017 when the couple was spotted on a yacht in Cannes together. Since then, Sofia has grown close with the Kardashian-Jenner circle and has become an integral part of Kourtney and Scott’s children’s lives.

It would appear that Kourtney’s concerns are not shared by the rest of the family. A different source told RO that Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, has been pushing Scott to ask Sofia the big question so that it can be captured on camera. However, he reportedly wants to ask on his own terms.

“Scott loves Sofia, this is obvious, but he refuses to be forced into anything,” the source said.

Sofia, on the other hand, is reportedly thinking about marriage a bit more than her boyfriend. The source added that she is getting impatient with Scott’s procrastination, which may soon lead to her moving on without him.

Scott’s reluctance to get married reportedly does have something to do with his ex, as a source revealed to Hollywood Life back in June that he is concerned about Kourtney’s happiness. He would allegedly feel more comfortable about tying the knot with Sofia if Kourtney got married first. The source explained that he worries Kourtney and their kids would be hurt if he started his own family without Kourtney settling down herself.