‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Chelsea Risks Everything

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead in Genoa City brings relationship drama for Chelsea and Nick as well as Elena and Devon as Devon goes deeper into his search into Amanda Sinclair. Plus, Phyllis opens up to an ex-flame.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) puts her relationship with Nick (Joshua Morrow) at risk, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nick is open about how difficult it is for him to continue with Chelsea now that she’s living with Adam (Mark Grossman) with no end in sight. Nick even wonders if Chelsea plans to stay there until Connor (Judah Mackey) goes off to college.

Of course, for Chelsea, all of Nick’s complaints feel like he doesn’t trust her with Adam. However, it seems like a moment of closeness between Chelsea and Adam could end up causing her to lose everything with Nick. Ultimately, Chelsea must learn to deal with a new reality, and it may not include a relationship with Nick. However, Adam hides a secret, and that doesn’t necessarily bode well for Chelsea either. She could find herself without a relationship with either brother.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) seeks dirt on someone. Victor (Eric Braeden) gives him details about Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) past, and several things don’t add up. Devon wants Amanda’s details, and even if it ends up costing him Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Devon is going to get to the bottom of Hilary’s look-a-like.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) opens up to Jack (Peter Bergman). She’s been on a roll lately with her exes. Recently Phyllis and Nick shared several moderately nice conversations, and now she’s going to do the same with Jack. Most likely, Summer (Hunter King) will come up since Summer works for Jack at Jabot right now. While a reunion doesn’t seem to be brewing for Phyllis and Jack, they’ll always have a special connection.

Finally, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) son is home for the holidays. Fen (Zach Tinker) finally returns to Genoa City after leaving to go on tour months ago. He got caught up in drugs and had to go to rehab, so it remains to be seen if he’s back on the straight and narrow or if he’s fallen off the wagon again. Plus, a Newman comes home for Christmas when Alyvia Alyn Lind returns to the show as Faith. She’s been at boarding school this fall, and now she’ll get to see Victor for the first time since she believed he died.