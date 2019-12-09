Tamra Judge Dishes On Vicki Gunvalson’s Drama At ‘RHOC’ Reunion

The Season 14 reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County is just around the corner, and star Tamra Judge is teasing what’s to come. According to Tamra, a lot of the drama at the reunion revolves around Vicki Gunvalson, despite the “OG of the OC” being just a “friend of the Housewives” this season. The CUT FITNESS owner caught up with Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon and dished on everything to come at the epic reunion, where Vicki allegedly gets in a fight with Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen.

“I want to say that Vicki, she had us doubled over laughing. There was a point where I’m laying in Shannon’s lap because she was so funny but she was trying to be so serious and she was going after Braunwyn and she’s like, ‘I don’t like you making out with people! I don’t like you doing this,'” Tamra noted. “And I’m like hysterically laughing. It was funny. You have to see the whole thing.”

In several interviews after the reunion taping, Andy claimed one of the women had a meltdown, which Tamra has now confirmed was Vicki.

“That would be Vicki. Meltdown kicking and screaming,” she said. “Andy got in a fight with Vicki at the reunion.”

Vicki has denied getting into a fight with her boss, but did admit that she wasn’t shy about sharing her opinion about her demotion this season. Vicki has alleged that Bravo lied to her about her role and she had no idea she was being demoted for Season 14.

Tamra also commented that she was hoping for a Tres Amigas spin-off show, and believes it would be successful because the fans at BravoCon went absolutely crazy for the three ladies when they came out on stage at different events. The Tres Amigas include Tamra, Vicki, and Shannon Beador, who have seen their ups and downs over the last few years, but the three women are currently on great terms.

As for Kelly Dodd, who has had all sorts of different relationships with the Tres Amigas, Tamra commented that she wouldn’t really mind if Kelly moved to New York to be with her new fiancé, Rick Leventhal. The 52-year-old said she would never wish for one of her castmates to be fired, but if Kelly was ready to leave and head to a different city, she definitely wasn’t going to stop her.

Tamra and Kelly are continuing to feud off-camera, but Vicki and Kelly are said to have reconciled at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.