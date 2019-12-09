Lori Loughlin Could End Up In Jail Earlier Than Expected, Inside Sources Say

If Lori Loughlin takes a plea deal, she could potentially end up in prison before Christmas.

As of now, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have maintained that they are innocent in connection to the college admissions scandal. They have pleaded guilty to an array of charges, including mail and wire fraud, honest services mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. However, if they decide to change their tune they could end up in jail earlier than expected, according to The International Business Times.

If Loughlin and Giannulli decide to forward with a trial, they could face years behind bars if convicted. However, if they decide to take a plea deal before it is too late, the prison time would likely be shortened. If Loughlin takes a plea deal she would likely be behind bars earlier than expected, even as early as before Christmas.

An inside source recently revealed that Loughlin “never imagined she could be spending Christmas behind bars” and that she “doesn’t want to be separated from her family, especially this time of year.”

There have been rumors for weeks now that Loughlin regrets not taking a plea deal earlier on and not handling the situation more like Felicity Huffman, a fellow actress that was also involved in the scandal. Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam improved. She was sentenced to only 14 days in prison, which she has already completed.

There were additional reports that stated that Loughlin wanted to take a plea deal after being hit with her most recent charge. But it was her husband that convinced her otherwise. Of course if Loughlin decides to go against her husband’s wishes, she’ll have to testify against him in court and could still end up for as much as a decade in prison.

The future is still unknown for Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, who could be charged as defendants or at the very least still be called in as witnesses, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani explained that the pressure is mounting against Loughlin who may be tempted to cave in and plead guilty to protect her girls.

“The government has made it clear that they are going to keep increasing pressure on both Lori and Mossimo. By not pleading, Loughlin and Giannulli are exposing their children to being charged.”

Inside sources have said that Loughlin will do everything in her power to keep her daughters out of this mess, even if it means prison time for her.