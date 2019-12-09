Kim Kardashian Posts An Adorable Photo Of Her Holding Her Daughter, Chicago West, While In Tokyo

Kim Kardashian recently shared a sweet photo from her time in Tokyo with her daughter, Chicago.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the photo on her Instagram timeline on Sunday. In the photo, she is holding her second daughter Chicago as the two are standing outside of a building in Tokyo. The mother and daughter are both bundled up, with the one-year-old wearing an oversized jean jacket, grey sweats and a white and grey pair of Yeezys. The toddler’s hair is also styled into two small ponytails as she stares directly at the camera.

Kardashian also decided to go with a casual look as she enjoyed her time in Tokyo. The KKW Beauty CEO is seen wearing a brown, oversized furry coat in the photo. She is also wearing silver pants in the photo, which fit loosely around her legs. She is wearing her husband Kanye West’s white new Yeezys.

For accessories and makeup, Kardashian also opted to keep her look casual. The reality star’s hair is styled in a center part and her hair is moved away from her face. Her makeup is also a simple and chic look with foundation, faux eyelashes and a brown lipstick. Her eyebrows are also sculpted to perfection in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo of Kardashian and Chicago received more than 900,000 likes from Kardashian’s fans. The photo also received more than 5,000 comments from Kardashian’s followers.

“Your twin!” one fan exclaimed.

“Awhhhhh so cuteee,” another fan shared, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“Best mum ever love u Kim,” another fan said.

While many fans enjoyed Kardashian’s sweet post with her baby girl, some commenters couldn’t help but notice the reality star’s fashion look. Many inquired about her choice of footwear, in particular.

“What are thoooooseee!?” one commenter exclaimed in regards to the shoes. The comment from the social media user received 97 likes at the time.

The photo of Kardashian and Chicago is from Kardashian’s family trip to Tokyo for Thanksgiving. In addition to Chicago, Kardashian was accompanied by West and their three other children — seven-year-old North, four-year-old Saint and six-month-old Psalm. Kardashian’s sister Kourtney also attended the family trip with her three children. The family spent their time sightseeing, shopping and taking photos of the gorgeous scenery, according to E! News. The group decided to stay away from the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who spent their Thanksgiving in Palm Springs.