WWE News: Two More Superstars Released By Company

Following months of speculation about their futures in the company, WWE has confirmed that Sin Cara and Luke Harper have been released from their contracts.

The company’s official press release didn’t go into any great detail about what led to both superstars being dropped from the roster, but there doesn’t appear to be any fallout between WWE officials and both wrestlers.

“WWE has come to terms on the releases of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper) and Sin Cara. WWE wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Sin Cara and Harper were unhappy with their respective positions in the company and took to social media to request their releases. As The Inquisitr reported, Sin Cara requested his release last month because he wants to make the transition into mixed-martial arts. Harper, on the other hand, has wanted to leave for months after being paid to sit at home.

The recurring theme among WWE’s unhappy roster members is the lack of opportunities for them to showcase their talent on television. The company has a host of talented performers who are rarely featured in notable storylines, and some of them would rather go elsewhere to ply their trade.

Sin Cara and Harper follow Jordan Myles as the latest WWE superstars to be set free from their contracts. In recent months, the company has refused to let go of unhappy superstars due to the emergence of All Elite Wrestling. However, it appears that WWE officials are willing to part ways with some of their lower card performers.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that WWE could let some superstars go in 2020, and Sin Cara and Harper were both among the names of performers that the company was willing to cut. Other superstars who could be on their way out include Mike Kanellis and The Revival, all of whom have either directly asked to be let go or are rumored to have.

It remains to be seen if the latest releases will join WWE’s competition and become bigger stars, but fans will have to wait at least three months to see Harper and Sin Cara in action again. WWE has a no-compete clause with prevents performers from joining other companies whenever they’ve been released from their contracts.

As noted by SEScoops, Harper recently trademarked the name “Brodie Lee,” which is the moniker he used on the independent circuit prior to joining WWE. Therefore, it’s highly likely that the 39-year-old will be returning to the squared circle as soon as the opportunity presents itself.