Angela Simmons Poses In A Black Sports Bra And Shorts For Her Latest Instagram Update

Angela Simmons recently shared a side-by-side view of her amazing physique on her personal Instagram page.

The Growing Up Hip-Hop star posted a double photo for her 6.3 million Instagram followers to see on Sunday, December 8. In the photo on the left, Simmons is standing upright as she beams at the camera. She is rocking a black Nike sports bra in the photo, which reveals her toned abs. Simmons is also wearing tight, black shorts as she smiles with her hand to one side. Her toned legs are also on full display in the photo. In the second photo, Simmons gives her followers a side view of her stunning figure. The reality star has her hands on her hips in the photo, as she gives off a serious face as she looks away from the camera. Her skin is glowing in the photos, as she is rocking a makeup-free look in both. Simmons is also showing off her nails, which seem to be natural and were polished with a bright pink shade.

In addition to her glowing skin, Simmons kept her hair and accessories simple. The influencer styled her dark, curly hair to one side with a red and orange headband at the top of her head. Simmons also added on silver stud earrings to further add to the simplicity of the look.

In her caption, Simmons shared how using fitness tea Flat Tummy Tea has helped to give her body the boost it needs for her hectic life. She also shared with her followers that she is a fan of the brand’s app and says it is a part of her daily routine.

At the time of this writing, Simmons’ steamy fitness post received more than 8,000 likes. The photo also received more than 80 comments under Simmons’ post.

“D–n Ms.Simmons workouts does a body good,” one follower commented.

“These pictures have got to be old. Those thighs are thicker now,” another fan observed.

“You’re superfine,” another fan shared.

“Always a Cutie,” another fan shared, followed by a heart emoji.

Simmons’ fitness post comes after she shared a plethora of photos from her weekend in Bali. The trip allowed Simmons to show off her dangerous curves to her fan base.

Simmons has credited her physique on her dedication to fitness in the past. In a recent post, she shared some of her yoga routine with her audience. She also shared how she was able to mesh her yoga fitness with other workouts that also work for her body.