‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Admits New Boyfriend’s Family Were Not Fans Of Her At First

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie has a new boyfriend, and while Brock Davies might be his girlfriend’s biggest fan, his family definitely didn’t think too highly of the reality star at first. On a recent episode of Scheana’s podcast, Schenanigans (via The Daily Dish), the couple noted that Brock’s family had watched the famous Bravo reality series before, and they were not the slightest fans of the singer/server. Brock, on the other hand, had no idea who Schena was and did not watch any Vanderpump Rules episodes before the two started dating.

“They know Scheana for Scheana, then I’ll introduce her as my girlfriend Scheana,” Brock said on the podcast. “Girlfriend Scheana is the only Scheana I know, which is good for me, I think.”

After a guest on the podcast episode clarified that Brock’s family were fans of the show, Scheana responded by saying “Yes, but not fans of Scheana.” Things are different now, however, after the reality star got to travel to Australia to meet Brock’s family this fall. Scheana noted that she is now friends with Brock’s family, especially his sister who she spent a good amount of time with.

Once the couple connected through direct messages and began hanging out, Brock said they hit it off right away.

“From the get-go, it was just fun. It was easy and it was good, so I liked her from the beginning,” he said. “And then to get to realize her other world she lives in now is pretty interesting. But it’s been a bit of a good trip for me. I enjoy it.”

Brock definitely knows what he’s getting into now that he’s dating a Bravolebrity. Scheana recounted taking her new beau to BravoCon last month, which she remembered being total insanity. The SURver then joked that Brock wasn’t going to have much of a private life anymore now that they are dating, but she’s happy in the way he handles their relationship as opposed to some of her past boyfriends.

“But I just feel like every other guy I’ve dated I’ve always like shoved down people’s throats and posted and posted and posted and posted,” she said of former flings.

Although the couple only recently became Instagram official, they’re rumored to have started dating over the summer while Vanderpump Rules Season 8 was still shooting. For now, it’s unknown if Brock will make an appearance on the upcoming season, or if that’s something fans will have to wait and see in a possible Season 9 or spin-off show. In the same podcast episode, Scheana noted everyone is going to meet Brock in their own time.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 debuts January 7 and 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.