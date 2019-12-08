‘The Voice’ Star Cassadee Pope Stuns In Lacy Bra Top At The NASCAR Awards, Says She Ran Into Blake Shelton

Cassadee Pope co-hosted the NASCAR Awards, and she dressed to impress.

The Voice alum Cassadee Pope co-hosted the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards with Rutledge Wood on Thursday night, and she rocked a revealing outfit that seriously wowed some of her fellow country singers. While fulfilling her obligations as host, Cassadee also ran into her former Voice coach Blake Shelton, according to Us Weekly.

On Thursday, Cassadee took to Instagram to show off one of the stunning ensembles that she rocked during the NASCAR Awards. She walked the red carpet in a black pants suit that was covered with glittering black beads. Her ankle-length pants featured a high waist and slightly tapered legs. Cassadee wore her jacket unbuttoned. Underneath the tailored coat, she was wearing nothing but a sheer bra. The undergarment was constructed out of delicate lace and underwire. The top half was black, and the bottom half was neon green.

On her feet, Cassadee wore black sling-back heels with pointed toes. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver drop earrings, and she carried a bright green handbag that matched the bottom half of her lingerie top. The purse was embellished with a large round detail created out of silver beads.

For her beauty look, Cassadee sported neon green eye shadow and a glossy nude lip. She wore her long ombré locks pulled up in a sleek, high ponytail that highlighted the striking difference in color between her dark roots and the light blond length of her hair.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

A few of Cassadee’s famous Instagram followers made sure to let her know how much they loved her look. One fan was “Drunk Girls Don’t Cry” singer Maren Morris, who is currently pregnant with her first child.

“Staring at this hotness over my pregnant belly button that is slowly becoming an outie,” Maren wrote.

“Hot mama,” read “Waiting On You” singer Lindsay Ell’s response to the photo.

“Yes queen,” remarked Cassadee’s fellow former Voice star RaeLynn.

Loading...

It’s not unusual to see stars of The Voice interacting with each other online and in real life, and some former contestants are lucky enough to stay in contact with their former coaches, too. Us Weekly caught up with Cassadee at the NASCAR Awards, and she revealed that she still occasionally chats with Blake Shelton, who was her coach when she won the third season of The Voice in 2012. She also said that she ran into him during NASCAR’s burnouts, which took place the day before the awards show.

“So, it’s just good to catch up with him,” Cassadee said. “He seems [like he’s] doing great and he’s a busy guy, so we try to catch up whenever we see each other.”

One thing Cassadee and her former coach seemingly did not talk about was his relationship with Gwen Stefani. Cassadee was asked about The Voice costars’ romance, and the “Take You Home” singer said that she doesn’t have the “inside scoop” on whether Blake will pop the question to Gwen anytime soon. However, she said that she’s “sure that they’re going to end up together, happily ever after.”