President Trump Attacks Elizabeth Warren As ‘Pocahontas’ At Israeli American Council Summit

Trump has used the nickname 'Pocahontas' several times in the past to jab at Warren's previous, but untrue claims that she had significant Native American heritage.

President Donald Trump revived an old attack on Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during the annual summit of the Israeli American Council in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, referring to the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful as “Pocahontas” while slamming her proposed wealth tax.

According to The Hill, Trump used the nickname — one he’s used on several occasions to mock Warren, both on social media and at his rallies — while telling the group in attendance at the summit that they shouldn’t vote for the senator.

“You have to vote for me. You have no choice. You’re not going to vote for Pocahontas I can tell you that,” Trump said.

Warren, who has joined fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders on dialing in on taxing America’s wealthiest citizens, is running on a wealth tax proposal that would affect those with a household net worth of between $50 million and $1 billion — to the tune of a two percent “wealth tax.”

For those who have a net worth that crosses the $1 billion level, a four percent surtax would be leveled against them. s

Trump, who like other Republicans have criticized the idea of taxing America’s elite wealth class, sent a strong warning to members in attendance at the Israeli American Council that a vote for Warren is bad for business.

“You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax. Yeah, let’s take 100 percent of your wealth away,” Trump said. “Even if you don’t like me, some of you don’t. Some of you I don’t like at all actually, and you’re going to be my biggest supporters because you’ll be out of business in about 15 minutes if they get it.”

Trump’s invocation of the “Pocahontas” attack comes just one day after Warren was called out again for claiming Native American heritage for a portion of her adult life, when DNA results recently proved that her heritage level of between 1/64 and 1/1028 Native American was no more than that of the average American.

Warren clarified her position on the matter during a Friday town hall event in New Hampshire, saying once again that she regretted making previous claims of tribal heritage.

“I shouldn’t have done it. I am not a person of color, I am not a citizen of a tribe,” Warren said, while adding that she has already apologized for any “harm” she has caused to Native American tribes for making the past claims.

Warren, who experienced a spike in the polls in October, has seen her numbers on a slow decline since then. The Real Clear Politics rolling average shows that Warren has dropped from a high of 26.6 percent of support to just 14 percent in less than a two-month time period.