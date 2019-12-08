‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint That Trina May Get Caught In The Middle Of The Cassadine Men

Trina gets back to work this week at Ava's art gallery.

There is a lot more drama coming up on General Hospital for the week of December 9. Lucas is still in bad shape after the car accident, Franco is about to undergo the memory transfer procedure, and Nikolas and Valentin are in a race to see who will get to the infamous Helena portrait first. Everyone in Port Charles seems to be quite interested in getting their hands on the painting, but it’s not because of the art, but what’s hidden in it. Nik, Laura, Valentin, Ava, Jax, and even Martin Grey, are all involved in finding it. Now it looks like Trina may just become mixed up in this fiasco as well.

General Hospital spoilers gave just a slight hint that the teen may just be getting smack dab in the middle of the painting fiasco. Trina had already been hired by Ava Jerome a few weeks ago to work alongside her at the art gallery. Now Ava is stuck at Shadybrook thinking that she had had a nervous breakdown, but things may be looking up for her soon. As for Trina, SheKnows Soaps teases that she will be getting back to work at the art gallery on Monday’s show. However, there is no hint on whether she will be working alone or someone else will be there helping as well.

Valentin is ready to take matters into his own hands and find the codicil before anyone else. Will he succeed?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @japastu #MichaelKnight pic.twitter.com/19LGt6DQyh — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 5, 2019

The General Hospital previews showed Ava all dressed up. It appears that she is no longer at the mental facility, but that could possibly be a dream that she has. As of Friday, she was pretty distraught over the encounter with Nikolas Cassadine, but then Nina showed up and vowed to work with Ava to take both Nik and Valentin down after realizing that Nik isn’t so dead after all. Nina could somehow convince Ava that she needs to get out of there quick and work their magic to make that happen.

As for Trina, she has already seen the portrait of Helena when she first started working for Ava at the art gallery. She may have hid it in a very safe place. If that’s the case, then her life could be in danger if Nik or Valentin get wind that she knows where it is stashed. They would have no problem scaring the information out of a teenager at this point.

These small hints may lead up to a dangerous situation for Trina soon on General Hospital. She is a tough cookie, but she hasn’t dealt with two ruthless Cassadine men who would do anything to keep secrets and to get what they feel is their rightful inheritance.