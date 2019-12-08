President Trump Handed Rare Victory Over Finance Records From Liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg's temporary ruling will block the release of Trump's financial records from being released to two House committees amid his impeachment inquiry.

In what’s fair to label as a rare occurrence, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lent President Donald Trump a helping hand on Friday by blocking the release of his financial records, which were recently requested by House Democrats in the middle of his impeachment inquiry.

According to Fox News, Ginsburg signed the order to block the release of the bank records from Capital One and Deutsche Bank as she handles emergency requests in the New York district. The president’s legal team requested that the records be blocked from release, citing that the House Judiciary Committee and House Financial Services Committee lacked the authority to request and receive the records.

Ginsburg’s final say on the matter came after a lower court originally authorized both banks to release the records to House Democrats earlier in the week.

The liberal justice’s ruling will remain in effect until December 13 and as Fox News pointed out, Ginsburg’s temporary ruling to halt the transmission of the records isn’t an indication of how she’ll ultimately vote on the current dispute between the Trump administration and the House with regard to the president’s finance records.

After the stay expires in one week, the Supreme Court will formally vote to decide if they’ll take up one of two cases involving Trump’s records.

Ginsburg and Trump have a rocky history with one another, both having leveled sharp attacks at each other in the past. The 86-year-old Supreme Court Justice once accused then-candidate Donald Trump of being a “faker” during an interview and went on echo other Democrats in their heavy criticism of Trump for not releasing his tax records to the public, which is something all other presidents in modern history have done.

“He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego…. How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that,” Ginsburg said at the time.

Trump would later fire back at the justice, suggesting she resign from the High Court and that her “mind is shot.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ginsburg’s ruling in favor of Trump and his administration comes on the heels of a scathing letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler penned by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, in which he made clear that the president would not be cooperating with the committee’s portion of Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

In the letter, Cipollone called Trump’s impeachment probe a “charade” and accused House Democrats of using the impeachment process in a partisan manner.

“Adopting articles of impeachment would be a reckless abuse of power by House Democrats, and would constitute the most unjust, highly partisan, and unconstitutional attempt at impeachment in our Nation’s history,” Cipollone wrote.