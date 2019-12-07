Nancy Pelosi ‘Would Rather Not Have Impeached’ Donald Trump, Says Her Daughter

Christine Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s daughter, appeared Saturday on CNN to discuss the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, reports Mediaite.

Speaking with anchor Ana Cabrera, Pelosi said that her mother “would rather not have” impeached Trump.

“My mom has such a strong commitment to her call to service. She would rather not have impeached the president,” she said.

The top Democrat, her daughter suggested, would rather focus on issues such as gun control, economy and climate change.

“She thinks that for — when you look at gun violence, climate, when you look at health care, when you look the at the need for rebuilding the economy in a green new way, those are differences that can be resolved by an election,” Pelosi said, adding that her mother simply had to move forward with impeachment because of the president’s “shocking” behavior.

“And yet the behavior is so shocking, it is so shocking that it’s something she simply has to do,” Pelosi said.

Cabrera also asked Pelosi about how her mother is handling the impeachment saga, and whether it has had an impact on her emotional well-being.

Christine called her mother “the strongest leader possible,” and suggested that her leadership is exactly what the United States needs.

Pelosi, she said, is “willing to sacrifice our family time for what I think the country needs.”

Not everyone is happy with how the speaker has handled the impeachment probe. Her progressive primary challenger, San Francisco attorney Shahid Buttar, said in a recent interview that Trump’s worst crimes have gone unexamined in the impeachment probe, with only his allegedly inappropriate contacts with the Ukrainian government at the core of the investigation.

Instead of focusing on Ukraine, the House should have focused on the president’s violations of the Emoluments Clause, and because it has not, future presidents will feel emboldened to engage in corruption, the lawyer argued.

Furthermore, according to Buttar, Pelosi represents the old guard of the Democratic Party, which remains beholden to special interests and corporate money. According to the attorney, the House speaker does not represent her constituents, since she has taken “decidedly conservative positions” on key issues.

When it comes to climate change, criminal justice, mass surveillance, Pelosi has sided with the conservatives, according to Buttar, whose insurgent campaign has already raised $300,000.

According to Democrats in the House of Representatives, Trump committed impeachable offenses when he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to launch investigations into his political opponents, threatening to cut military aid unless his requests are fulfilled.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and virtually all Republicans in the United States Congress have defended his actions every step of the way, blasting Democrats for launching “sham” investigations.