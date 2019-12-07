NFL Rumors: Dez Bryant Might Have Teased Comeback With Patriots Via Social Media, Per ‘NBC Sports Boston’

It may have been close to two years since he last played a down in the NFL, but a new report suggests that wide receiver Dez Bryant might have dropped a few hints about a potential return with the New England Patriots.

According to NBC Sports Boston, Bryant’s recent activity on social media appears to be in line with comments made by Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders earlier this week, where the former star cornerback said on NFL Gameday that “something’s going to happen within the next few weeks in the [wide] receiver department.” Sanders did not mention any specific names, but the above outlet cited a tweet Bryant posted on Thursday night that said he stopped playing the Madden video game for the meantime because of some “critical news” he’s expecting to receive within the next two weeks.

In addition, the outlet shared a tweet from Larry Brown Sports that featured a recent screenshot of Bryant’s Instagram. This screenshot showed a post where the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver complained about how “money and position” have “f*cked up” the NFL culture and maintained that he doesn’t see himself as being better than his contemporaries at his position.

After receiving a comment from someone who predicted he’s “going to the Pats,” Bryant responded with a succinct “maybe lol,” dropping another possible hint that he has plans of signing with New England.

"To get to the Super Bowl and win it, like they're accustomed to doing, it's not gonna happen unless they make some adjustments out wide."@DeionSanders shares his thoughts on the defending champions ???? (via @NFLGameDay Prime) pic.twitter.com/SUJV3Pnhvi — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 2, 2019

Loading...

As shown on his Pro-Football-Reference player page, Bryant last played for the Cowboys in the 2017 season, suiting up for all 16 regular-season games and recording 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns. After being cut the following spring, the three-time Pro Bowl wideout signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints midway through the 2018 campaign but didn’t get to play for the team as he was soon placed on injured reserve due to a torn Achilles tendon.

If Bryant does end up joining the Patriots as they seek a return to the Super Bowl and a seventh championship for quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, he could give New England’s wide receiving corps some much-needed depth. NJ.com opined that Julian Edelman is “seemingly” the only wideout Brady trusts at this point in the season, where the Patriots have won just two of their last four games. And while it’s not clear what exact role Bryant will play if he signs with New England, he did take to Twitter last month to suggest that he simply wants to “contribute” to his next team, even if it means coming off the bench.