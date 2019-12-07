‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Speaks Out About Status Of Friendship With Leah Messer After Messages Exposed

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are more than just Teen Mom 2 co-stars, the two moms are also real life friends. However, an article from Radar Online on Friday revealed that Kail reached out to an individual who was interested in joining the same organization that Leah had and warned her about the group. Following the report, Kail took to Twitter to update fans about the status of her friendship with Leah.

A woman named Rachel Chitwood reached out to Leah and was excited to get started on her journey when Kailyn reportedly reached out to her about her decision. The woman shared messages she allegedly exchanged with Kailyn in which Kail explained she didn’t want to see other young moms “spending their savings.”

“I’m not sending you lies. I just want you to be aware of what you’re getting into,” Kail explained.

She then opened up about her friendship with Leah explaining, “I don’t want to lose her as as friend but I also don’t think any of this is ok,” the mom-of-three said.

Following the release of the article, Kailyn took to Twitter to speak out about the status of her friendship with her BFF Leah.

“Just wanted to tweet that even though there’s some stuff going around about Leah & myself, I truly came from a good place & expressed my concerns to HER. We worked it out & this will not affect our friendship.”

Kailyn’s tweet had over 2,600 likes from her followers as well as nearly 30 retweets. Fans also chimed in underneath Kailyn’s tweet about her friendship with Leah. Some applauded Kail and Leah for being able to stay friends even if they don’t agree with one another.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans called out Leah when she promoted the group on social media last month. Despite the backlash from her fans and now even her friend Kailyn Lowry, Leah seems happy with her choice.

Recently, Leah appeared on the Coffee Convos podcast which happens to be hosted by Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley. Leah shared a photo of herself alongside Leah to her Instagram account and talked about appearing on the podcast. She revealed that she was able to open up about her upcoming book which is set to be released next year as well as her upcoming speaking engagement.

Leah Messer has not yet spoken out about the article or about her friendship with Kailyn Lowry, but it sounds like the two moms are still friends.