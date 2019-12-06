White House Rips House Democrats In Scathing Letter, Refuses To Comply In Impeachment ‘Charade’

White House counsel Pat Cipollone sent the strongly-worded letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler on Friday.

Echoing its previous stance on complying with impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump, the White House on Friday made it official in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler that they would not be cooperating with the committee in the probe.

According to The Hill, the strongly-worded letter was sent to the chairman on Friday by White House counsel Pat Cipollone. In it, he blasted congressional Democrats and the committees that have so far been involved in the impeachment inquiry into the president, even going as far as calling the proceedings a “charade.”

“As you know, your impeachment inquiry is completely baseless and has violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness,” the White House attorney wrote in the opening paragraph.

Cipollone doubled down, alleging that the inquiry is a partisan attempt to remove the president from the White House for political reasons.

“Adopting articles of impeachment would be a reckless abuse of power by House Democrats, and would constitute the most unjust, highly partisan, and unconstitutional attempt at impeachment in our Nation’s history.”

Cipollone went on to downplay the impeachment probe even further, alleging that Democrats, through weeks of televised witness hearings, have been a waste of time for Americans and that the proceedings should be promptly ended.

“House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time with this charade,” Cipollone wrote. “You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings.”

The pointed letter comes on the final day that the White House had to respond to the House Judiciary Committee on whether or not they would cooperate in the probe as the committee officially takes over the third phase of the proceedings. The full House is expected to vote on whether or not to send the matter to the U.S. Senate — the final phase of the impeachment process — by Christmas.

Should articles of impeachment be sent to the U.S. Senate for a trial, Democrats would face an uphill battle against a chamber with a Republican majority and Sen. Lindsey Graham — one of Trump’s top Senate allies and the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman — largely dictating the rules for the trial.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy revealed on Friday that a “handful” of Republican senators are considering voting in favor of impeaching and removing Trump from office, though he declined to name who they are.

To successfully impeach and remove Trump from office, the Senate would need a two-thirds vote in favor of the move.