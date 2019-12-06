‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: The Truth About Amanda Sinclair

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor gives Devon some unsettling information about Amanda Sinclair and her past. Things don’t add up, and the stress of having a Hilary lookalike running around Genoa City gets to Devon.

While he’s kept it relatively low-key, having Amanda (Mishael Morgan) in town looking like his late wife Hilary is pushing Devon (Bryton James) almost to his breaking point. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) realizes it is becoming a more significant issue for Devon, and she is not thrilled that Nate (Sean Dominic) has continued to push for Amanda to stay in Genoa City. Several times recently, Elena has expressed her displeasure to Nate, but that hasn’t stopped the doctor from warming up to the lawyer who helped him save his medical license.

As for Devon, he recently dreamed of Hilary, and she turned into Amanda, which was disconcerting for him. Devon actor Bryton James recently opened up about the whole shocking storyline to Soap Opera Digest. He revealed that Devon lets Nate know how painful having Amanda around has been for him. Devon and Elena both try to keep their distance, but it doesn’t change the fact that Amanda is still around, and they end up running into her sometimes.

Despite Devon’s struggles, Nate doesn’t feel inclined to speak against Amanda. However, Victor (Eric Braeden) recently ordered somebody to research Amanda’s past, and he gives Devon the details of his investigation. There’s something off about Amanda, and Victor makes sure that Devon knows about it.

“Victor opens a whole new can of works by revealing that there are some things about Amanda that just don’t add up. Devon finds out a couple of things that seem a little fishy for someone who claims to have nothing to hide,” admitted James. “So, will Devon let this go, or will he use this new information to find out more about her?”

Given her uncanny resemblance to Hilary, it seems almost sure that Devon will dig to find out more about Amanda and her mysterious past. Something strange is going on, and he won’t be able to rest until he gets to the bottom of the mystery. Will Hillary be connected in some way? It seems all but certain since Amanda could almost be Hilary.

One thing is certain, though, Elena will not appreciate Devon’s renewed focus on finding out the truth about Amanda, and Devon’s almost unhealthy obsession could spell doom for her new love.