North Korea Warns It Could Start Calling President Trump ‘Dotard’ Again As Relations Turn Sour

North Korea has threatened to one again begin the use an insult to refer to President Donald Trump after it seemed to retire it, according to a statement made by the country’s vice foreign minister on Thursday.

According to the Thursday report from the Associated Press, North Korea’s first Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said the nation might once again refer to the president as “dotard” following recent threats made by the American president about potential military action against North Korea. President Trump also recently revived his nickname for the countries leader Kim Jong Un, “Rocketman.”

“If any language and expressions stoking the atmosphere of confrontation are used once again on purpose at a crucial moment as now, that must really be diagnosed as the relapse of the dotage of a dotard,” Choe told reporters.

The news that North Korea could start calling the president “dotard” once again came just one day after Pak Jong Chon, North Korea’s military chief, threatened that there would be “horrible” consequences for the United States should the nation take military action against North Korea.

The frenzy seemed to begin when the American president – on a trip to the UK for the NATO summit – said that he believed his relationship with the North Korean leader was “very good,” per the Associated Press. Trump, however, admitted that he wanted the country to stay true to its commitment to denuclearize, quipping about the size of the U.S. military.

“We have the most powerful military we ever had, and we are by far the most powerful country in the world and hopefully we don’t have to use it,” Trump said, per AP. “But if we do, we will use it.”

That’s when President Trump revived his nickname for the North Korean dictator. The president added that Kim “likes sending rockets up” and explained that was the reason that he refers to him as “Rocketman.”

The North Korean dictator seemed to create the “dotard” nickname back in September 2017, per a previous report from The Inquisitr, when he called the American leader a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.” The U.S. president had first crafted his “Rocketman” nickname just before the North Korean leader crafted “dotard” to insult Trump.

Kim and Trump have had a notable relationship, with the American at one point remarking that the two leaders “fell in love.” The leaders have met three times since the 45th president president took office in 2017, though the leaders seemingly quarreled at their last meeting when they failed to reach a deal as a result of sanctions placed on North Korea by the United States.