‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Questions Hope’s Behavior, Eric & Mickey Bond

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, December 5 reveal that there will be a lot of questions about Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) erratic behavior, and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will definitely be taking notice.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Hope, who is currently brainwashed to believe that she is Princess Gina, creates a lot of worry for her former husband, Rafe. Hope will offer resistance when Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) asks Hope to look into her mother Jennifer’s (Melissa Reeves) case again.

Of course, Hope/Gina won’t want to do that as she is the one who pushed Jen from that balcony in hopes of protecting her secret identity. Jennifer was in a coma for over a year from the fall and can’t remember the details surrounding the incident.

Currently, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) is in jail for pushing Jennifer. She has continued to maintain her innocence and has been begging her lawyer Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) as well as Abigail to continue looking into the case in hopes of clearing her name.

Now, Rafe will begin to notice Hope’s bizarre behavior, as more and more people in Salem continue to notice a change in her demeanor.

Meanwhile, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will begin to talk about custody of their daughter Mickey. Eric won’t want to pull his daughter away from her mother, but he will want to have a hand in raising the little girl. However, he’ll have one big condition when it comes to the situation. He won’t want Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) anywhere near his baby.

Sarah will have to break the bad news to Xander, who has been pretending to be baby Mickey’s father and has grown very close to the little girl and Sarah. It will be a hard decision, but it seems that Sarah may not have any choice in the matter.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric will have his daughter with him as they begin to bond. He’ll then decide that he needs to break the news of his little girl to his parents Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and he’ll call them together in order to officially introduce them to their granddaughter.

It looks like there will be a ton of drama on Days of Our Lives heading into Friday’s episode as another week comes to and end on the soap opera.