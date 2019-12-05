Emma Stone And ‘Saturday Night Live’ Writer Dave McCary Share Engagement On Instagram In Adorable Selfie

The couple have decided to tie the knot after two years of dating.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is engaged to Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary.

McCary, 34, posted an adorable selfie on his Instagram page Wednesday of the two of them, which showed Stone, 31, with a sparkling jewel on her ring finger. The couple seemed genuinely happy as they posed for the camera arm in arm with huge smiles plastered on their faces.

The post is simply captioned with two mini heart emojis and currently has over 110,000 likes.

Fans shared their excitement for the couple in the comment section.

“wow wow wow congratulations,” exclaimed one fan.

“congratulations to you beautiful people,” gushed another.

“congrats guys, I’m so happy for you,” a third fan said.

The newly-engaged couple first met when Emma hosted SNL at the end of 2016 and starred in the Wells For Boys sketch, which Dave directed.

They didn’t start dating in July 2017, according to what a source told People magazine. Their first official public appearance as a couple was when they were spotted out in New York City on a date in November 2017. Since then, although the couple tends to be private about their relationship, they have been spotted out together, including when Emma showed up to support her beau at the premiere of Brigsby Bear, his feature directorial debut.

Emma dropped some hints back in August 2018, telling Elle magazine during an interview that she wanted to get married and start a family.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she admitted.

“I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.

“It’s the turning-30 thing where you’re like, I’m not that young. I’m young, but I’m not that young.”

Before getting together with her now-fiance Dave, the La La Land star dated actor Andrew Garfield. The pair starred together in the 2012 hit The Amazing Spider-Man and dated for four years, from 2011 until 2015.

According to People’s source, there was “no drama” when they split up, it was just that they’d been “working apart for a while.”

“They still have love for one another. They are on good terms with one another and remain close,” the source added.

Emma had visited Andrew in London back in May 2017 while he was starring in Angels in America at the National Theatre, showing that they were still good pals even after breaking up.