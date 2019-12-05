Blake Shelton Spills News Of ‘Magic’ Duet With Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Titled ‘Nobody But You’

Blake Shelton spilled news of a sweet duet with girlfriend and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani titled “Nobody But You.” The song will be a track included on Blake’s new album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which will be released on December 13.

E! News reported that in a press release, Blake stated he was ready to record the tune without Gwen until he realized it was their song.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Blake explained per E! News. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it because it is our song. I think it’s magic,” he continued of the tune and how important his girlfriend’s inclusion was on the aforementioned track.

The couple, who have been dating since 2015, has released two songs together. One was a country song titled “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” The other was a Christmas song called “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

The new album will include five new recordings, including his duet with Gwen and the tracks “God’s Country,” “Hell Right,” “Jesus Got a Tight Grip” and “Tequila Sheila.”

Taste of Country reported that the album is being released somewhat reluctantly by The Voice’s longest-running coach.

The site reported that Blake had previously suggested he was done releasing albums, preferring to instead release songs as they come to him. He believes that a tune by tune approach is the way fans digest music today.

The country superstar would reportedly rather find a song that he is crazy about and get it out to his followers quickly, rather than have them wait for an entire album of material.

Although this is his preferred tactic, Blake noted he would have to release an album that includes new material sooner than later because his record label would insist on it.

It has not yet been revealed if the couple will be performing the tune during the finals of this season of The Voice, which is currently winding down its 17th season on NBC.

The coaches regularly perform with both their finalist artists and alongside one another in the fun and exciting finale episodes.

After a season of working to hone the skills of their team members, Blake, Gwen, and fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend let their hair down a bit during the season’s finale and have some fun as they sing some of their newest tunes and favorite classics.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays beginning at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.