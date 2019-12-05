NBA Rumors: Andre Iguodala Likely To Be Traded To Rockets For ‘Superfluous Parts,’ ‘Forbes’ Speculates

Although it seems far more likely that Andre Iguodala will be traded by the Memphis Grizzlies as opposed to getting bought out of his contract, it remains far from certain where he may end up. The Houston Rockets have been mentioned on occasion as one of the 2015 NBA Finals MVP’s top potential suitors, but if a new report is to be believed, the team might not have to give up any of its key players in order to acquire the veteran wingman.

Writing for Forbes on Wednesday, Chris Sheridan listed four NBA players that may likely be traded before the February deadline, noting in his entry for Iguodala that the Grizzlies appear to be willing to wait for a satisfactory offer from a rival team instead of buying him out and letting him walk away for free. Sheridan pointed out that the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be one of the favorites to land Iguodala as a complementary player to superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while the Philadelphia 76ers, who have also been brought up as a possible destination, might have to hope that Memphis changes its mind and opts to buy Iguodala out instead.

Given how things currently stand, Sheridan speculated that it “[seems] more likely” than not that Iguodala would end up with the Rockets, with Houston only having to give up some “superfluous parts.” There was no mention made of any suggested or rumored trade offers, but this could mean giving up one or two role players, as well as at least one future draft pick, in exchange for the 35-year-old wingman.

Tim Warner / Getty Images

Despite the possibility that the Rockets might not have to surrender much to get Iguodala, previous reports have hinted that the Grizzlies are specifically hoping to get a first-round pick in return for the veteran — this summer, the Rockets traded multiple future first-round selections to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Houston. Uproxx, meanwhile, reported late last month that even if Houston gives up someone like starting center Clint Capela, such a trade won’t make sense, due to the Grizzlies’ big man depth and the Rockets’ lack of interior defense.

The Rockets — as well as all the other teams mentioned above — are far from the only organizations that have been suggested as landing spots for Iguodala. On Wednesday, The Inquisitr reported on a trade idea that would allow the 16-year-veteran and his fellow defensive-oriented wing player, Jae Crowder, to the Portland Trail Blazers, with the Grizzlies getting Kent Bazemore, Mario Hezonja, and a 2020 first-round draft pick.