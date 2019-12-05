‘Vikings’ Season 6 Premiere: Bjorn Ironside Has A Difficult Decision To Make

The Season 6 premiere of 'Vikings' sees King Bjorn having to decide whether or not to assist King Harald Finehair.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 6 premiere of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was expected that Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) would struggle with his leadership in Season 6 of Vikings. Now that the premiere episode has aired, already, the king is finding it hard regarding a decision that had to be made regarding King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen), according to ET Canada.

In Season 5 of Vikings, it appeared that Harald died during the battle of Kattegat. However, it was revealed during the Season 6 premiere that King Olaf (Steven Berkoff) had rescued him and tended to his wounds. While this seems like a valiant effort on Olaf’s behalf, he was merely doing it so that he could keep Harald locked up and rule over his territories.

During the premiere episode, Bjorn was approached by Vikings requesting assistance in freeing Harald. Bjorn then struggles to come to a decision regarding Harald’s captivity. In the past, Bjorn has been helped by Harald in their attacks on Kattegat. However, as Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) also points out, Harald has been particularly cruel to her and, if it were up to her, she would not assist the captured king.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Bjorn, who is determined to do the right thing, and to be a good and just king, even asks the Seer (John Kavanagh) for guidance. Even though the Seer was murdered by Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) in Season 5, Bjorn still imagines that he hears advice from him. In return, the Seer does not really offer anything useful but does warn that Bjorn should not betray his own gods in regards to the situation. Bjorn is confused by this statement and it is likely to be significant at some point in Season 6.

Finally, by the end of the two-hour episode, Bjorn has made his decision and agrees to assist Harald. He also enlists the aid of Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland), who has appeared from Iceland and could be somehow involved in Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgard) disappearance, as Bjorn suspects. So, it appears he already has a formidable army leading into this rescue.

While his rescue has not yet been seen, various clips released leading up to the Season 6 premiere do appear to show King Harald freed from Olaf’s clutches and viewers will have to tune in further episodes of Vikings in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, December 11, at 9 p.m.