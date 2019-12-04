Melania Trump Rips Impeachment Witness For Invoking Son Barron Trump: ‘You Should Be Ashamed’

Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan received immediate backlash after invoking Barron Trump during the televised impeachment hearing.

First Lady Melania Trump didn’t react kindly on Wednesday after Pamela Karlan, an expert witness called to testify in the third phase of President Donald Trump‘s impeachment inquiry, invoked 13-year-old Barron Trump while making an argument against the president for his dealings with Ukraine.

Karlan, a professor at Stanford, was called to testify on Wednesday as part of a four-person panel of legal experts to assist the House Judiciary Committee in determining whether or not Trump was guilty of wrongdoing in his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As The New York Post reported, Karlan, who made clear that she believes Trump was in the wrong and purposely withheld U.S. military funds from Ukraine in exchange for opening an investigation into what will likely be Trump’s top 2020 political opponent, invoked the Trump family’s youngest son’s name in one of her televised remarks.

“Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 [of the Constitution] does not give him the power to do anything he wants,” Karlan said. “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

White House officials and several others, including the first lady, clapped back at Karlan for inserting the young child into the ongoing impeachment inquiry into the president.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” Melania Trump tweeted.

Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany also harshly criticized Karlan for the mention of the teen Trump child.

“Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense,” McEnany wrote in an official statement.

McEnany doubled down on her opinion of Karlan’s remarks about the youngest Trump in the White House, claiming that Karlan believed she was being “clever.” McEnany then accused the entirety of the Democratic party of crossing lines which typically aren’t crossed, due to what she called their “hatred” of the president.

Loading...

The official statement also demanded that Democrats repudiate Karlan’s remarks, though nothing of the sort has happened as of this writing.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Republican lawmaker Matt Gaetz also criticized Karlan for inserting the teenager into the hearings, claiming that the wisecrack led to a loss in credibility from the expert witness.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a total of four legal experts were called to testify in Wednesday’s televised hearings, including Karlan, Harvard law professor Noah Feldman, University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt, and the Republican-called witness, The George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley.