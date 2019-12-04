Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Have Not Split Despite Postponing Their Wedding

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have not broken up, despite rumors to the contrary. The couple has postponed their wedding, though, and they’re both enjoying planning their big day.

Initially, Perry and Bloom planned to walk down the aisle sometime this month, according to an US Weekly article. However, they decided to choose a different date, which means that they won’t say “I do” before the end of 2019. A source close to the couple revealed the reasoning behind their wedding delay.

“They changed the timing due to the location they want,” said the insider. Not to worry — everything’s still going smoothly for the couple. “They’re beyond in love,” the source added.

The couple has more than one party for their nuptials in the works. They’re planning for a destination event as well as one at home for their friends and family who cannot make it to celebrate with them at the location, which remains a secret at this time. The actress and the singer got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year when Bloom romantically proposed to her with a unique ruby and diamond engagement ring. Perry said yes, so they’ve been engaged for slightly less than ten months.

“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party,” said the insider.

It also looks like Perry and Bloom plan to start their family sometime reasonably soon after they tie the knot.

“Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married,” the insider told US Weekly.

Loading...

Bloom has an 8-year-old son named Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The 42-year-old actor was married to the Australian model from 2010 to 2013 when they divorced. Meanwhile, Perry does not have any children yet, but the 35-year-old singer was married to actor Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, and she also dated John Mayer for a while during 2012 and 2013.

According to an Extra report, Bloom revealed one person who will get an invitation to his and Perry’s upcoming wedding. Ariana Grande probably has a save the date card given that Bloom mentioned the singer will be on the guest list.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Perry dressed up a Mrs. Clause for the music video for her new Christmas song, “Cozy Little Christmas.” In the video, Perry plays the opposite of Santa Clause himself as he winds down at home and by the pool after delivering packages all over the world on Christmas Eve.